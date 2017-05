Models: 2010-‘12 FX35 with the VQ35HR.

Condition: The check engine light is on with DTC P0101 (Mass Airflow Sensor Circuit-B1). No other driveability issues are present.

Correction: Clean the throttle valve and chamber of the electronic throttle actuator. Nissan recommends the use of a non-chlorinated carburetor cleaner.

Courtesy of MotoLogic.