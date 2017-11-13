Import Vehicle Community Names Import Product And Marketing Award Winners For 2017
The Import Vehicle Community, a community of the Auto Care Association, announced its Import Product and Marketing Award winners for 2017 during a press conference at the AAPEX show in Las Vegas.
The Import Vehicle Community’s Import Product and Marketing Awards recognize innovative products and marketing programs designed to serve the import aftermarket.
The 2017 Import Product and Marketing Award winners are:
- Best Overall Import Aftermarket Product or Product Line
Akebono Brake Corp., Akebono EURO Ultra-Premium Ceramic Disc Brake Pads
- Best New Product or Product Line for Import Cars or Trucks
Lumileds, Philips Ultinon LED
- Best Performance Product, Accessory or Functional Fluids for Import Cars or Trucks
Gates Corp., RPM (Racing, Performance, Muscle) Serpentine Belts
- Best New Tool for Repairs on Import Cars or Trucks
MAHLE Aftermarket Inc., MAHLE Original Gasket Tool JV-2
- Best Problem-Solver for Import Cars or Trucks
ATEQ TPMS Tools, VT56 Comprehensive TPMS Tool
- Best Packaging of a Product for Import Cars or Trucks
SENSEN Shocks & Struts, SENSEN Complete Strut Mount Kits
- Best Merchandising/Advertising of a Product for Import Cars or Trucks
DENSO, DENSO “Mojo Behind the GoGo” ad
- Best Print or Electronic Catalog of a Product Line for Import Cars or Trucks
Centric Parts, 2018 Centric Parts Brake Systems Catalog
- Best Website Presentation of Product(s) for Import Cars or Trucks
ATEQ TPMS Tools, ATEQ TPMS Tools Website, ateq-tpms.com
- Best Mobile App for Application of Import Cars or Trucks Product
Dayco Products, LLC Mobile App
For more information about the Auto Care Association’s Import Vehicle Community awards, visit autocare.org/import-vehicle-community/awards.