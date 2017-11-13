Import Vehicle Community Names Import Product And Marketing Award Winners For 2017

The Import Vehicle Community, a community of the Auto Care Association, announced its Import Product and Marketing Award winners for 2017 during a press conference at the AAPEX show in Las Vegas.

The Import Vehicle Community’s Import Product and Marketing Awards recognize innovative products and marketing programs designed to serve the import aftermarket.

The 2017 Import Product and Marketing Award winners are:

Best Overall Import Aftermarket Product or Product Line

Akebono Brake Corp., Akebono EURO Ultra-Premium Ceramic Disc Brake Pads

Best New Product or Product Line for Import Cars or Trucks

Lumileds, Philips Ultinon LED

Best Performance Product, Accessory or Functional Fluids for Import Cars or Trucks

Gates Corp., RPM (Racing, Performance, Muscle) Serpentine Belts

Best New Tool for Repairs on Import Cars or Trucks

MAHLE Aftermarket Inc., MAHLE Original Gasket Tool JV-2

Best Problem-Solver for Import Cars or Trucks

ATEQ TPMS Tools, VT56 Comprehensive TPMS Tool

Best Packaging of a Product for Import Cars or Trucks

SENSEN Shocks & Struts, SENSEN Complete Strut Mount Kits

Best Merchandising/Advertising of a Product for Import Cars or Trucks

DENSO, DENSO “Mojo Behind the GoGo” ad

Best Print or Electronic Catalog of a Product Line for Import Cars or Trucks

Centric Parts, 2018 Centric Parts Brake Systems Catalog

Best Website Presentation of Product(s) for Import Cars or Trucks

ATEQ TPMS Tools, ATEQ TPMS Tools Website, ateq-tpms.com

Best Mobile App for Application of Import Cars or Trucks Product

Dayco Products, LLC Mobile App

For more information about the Auto Care Association’s Import Vehicle Community awards, visit autocare.org/import-vehicle-community/awards.