Import Vehicle Community Names 2017 People Award Winners

The Import Vehicle Community, a community of the Auto Care Association, announced its 2017 People Award winners during an awards luncheon attended by more than 400 people last week at AAPEX 2017 in Las Vegas.

The Import Vehicle Community’s People Awards recognize men and women who have made significant contributions to the import automotive aftermarket.

Jens Schueler, chairman of the Import Vehicle Community’s Executive Leadership Council, opened the program with welcome remarks and provided an overview of the community’s rebranding initiative. Schueler also recognized the Import Vehicle Community’s Product Award winners, which were announced Tuesday, Oct. 31 at a special ceremony held in the Sands Expo Center.

The winners of this year’s Import Vehicle Community People Awards are:

  • Hall of Fame: Ira Davis, AutoFocus Consulting & Research LLC; Alliance of Independent Manufacturers (AIM)
  • Hall of Fame: Martin “Marty” Gold, Gold n’ Brown; S-G Imported Car Parts
  • Lifetime Industry Achievement: Stanley Bloomfield, International Car Parts
  • Peter Klotz Person of the Year: Thomas Beer, SSF Imported Auto Parts LLC
  • Young Executive of the Year: Naomi Rivas, Redline Detection LLC

Winners are determined based on nominations submitted by Import Vehicle Community members. For more information, visit autocare.org/import-vehicle-community/awards.

