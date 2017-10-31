News
ago

Hunter Road Force Elite Balancer Update 4.0 Released

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,

Miscentering during wheel balancing is a major cause of improper balancing and customer comebacks.­­ Hunter’s Road Force Elite features Automatic CenteringCheck technology with new 4.0 software that reduces these errors by notifying the technician of improper centering. The result is improved quality, increased shop efficiency and customer retention, said the company.

Road Force Elite 4.0 software also features a Balancer Report Card with a specified inner error and outer error amount and a letter grade to optimize weight placement. Presenting a ‘scorecard’ to the technician after a balance has been completed enhances balancer performance. Hunter’s patented vision system completes a 3D scan of the wheel to determine the accuracy of wheel weight placement, which helps technicians learn on-the-job.

The vision system also enhances Hunter’s patented SmartWeight technology. The system also features automatic spoke detection, which guides technicians to place wheel weights behind the spokes.

For more information, contact your local Hunter representative at hunter.com/demos.

