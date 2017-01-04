Hunter Releases New Mount Head For Tabletop Tire Changers

Hunter’s new plastic mount head for tabletop tire changers is optimized for today’s wheels.

Raised spoke wheels and clad wheels that can challenge other mount heads are simple for Hunter’s new polymer head, says the company. The new mount head also features a patented “wing” on the reverse to simplify mounting many tough tires.

In addition to new wheel designs, wheel protection and durability were paramount considerations in the mount head’s design. Another enhancement optimized for swing arm style tabletop tire changers, means the head won’t become “stuck” in the tire after mounting like other brands.

