Hunter Quick Tread Console Measures Tire Tread Depth In Seconds



Hunter Engineering Co. has released a new console for its Quick Tread inspection technology that automatically measures tire tread depth and captures vehicle identification in seconds.

The new, compact console allows shops to set up the Quick Tread system virtually anywhere in or nearby the service drive to save space.

Additionally, the console includes everything needed to run a fully automatic inspection lane and can be connected to a network printer at the service desk for inspection result printouts. The system can also be integrated with multi-point inspection providers to supply digital inspection reports.

For more information, visit hunter.com/demos.