News
ago

Hunter Offers TCX625 Plus HD Tire Changer

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

Standard Motor Products Releases 94 New Parts For Standard And Intermotor

Monster Introduces New 12V Ultra-Safe Lithium Ion Jump Starter

Lang Tools Offers Wheel Stud Installer And Rethreader Kit

Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance Announces MyPlace4Parts 'Give 'Em Hellcat' Sweepstakes Winner

Hunter's AutoComp Elite Earns Approval From Several OEs

INFINITI Tech Tip: DTC P0101 Stored Due To Dirty Throttle Valve

Mercedes-Benz Oil Leaks

Gates Offers New Retractable Air Hose Reels

Big Ass Solutions Unveils Prototype Of Automated Personal Fan

NGK Hosts YANG Regional Meet-Up

Hunter’s TCX625 Plus HD combines compact size with a unique mount/demount roller mechanism to provide high performance servicing of heavy-duty, over-the-road truck assemblies and includes several popular accessories. Ramps reduce operator effort and the TCX625 Plus HD is ideal for wide based and specialty assemblies.

The TCX625’s pedal-controlled inner roller saves the operator time and effort, bringing service times that are comparable to manual methods, but are much safer, says the company. An enhanced lever also improves traction when mounting the outer bead.

Learn more about the TCX625 Plus HD online or click here to see it in action.

For additional information, visit hunter.com.

Show Full Article