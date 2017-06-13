News
ago

Hunter Introduces Quick ID Vehicle Identification Technology

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

Gabriel Announces New Online Store

Hunter Introduces Quick ID Vehicle Identification Technology

Renegade Introduces Automatic Top-Load, Solvent-Free Parts Washer

Bosch Expands Braking And Rotating Machine Product Lines

Arnott Introduces New Front Air Strut For The 2010-'13 Land Rover Range Rover

Effectively Restoring Original Ride Feel

Volkswagen Tech Tip: DTC P0145 Software Update

Gates Offers New Retractable Air Hose Reels

NGK Hosts YANG Regional Meet-Up

E-ZOIL Environmentally Friendly Hand Cleaner And Shop Wipes For Technicians

Technicians can accelerate Hunter vehicle inspections with Quick ID. The new technology automates vehicle identification, saving valuable time and labor.

Quick ID instantly identifies the vehicle’s information including license plate, vehicle identification number (VIN), year, make model and alignment specifications.


This feature fully automates Quick Tread, providing a nonstop inspection process and eliminating the need for a technician in the lane. Using VIN or license information, Quick Check and Quick Tread results can also be fully integrated with the dealership’s service lane software to greatly enhance service department revenue. Current Quick Check and Quick Tread units can be easily upgraded with Quick ID technology with WinAlign 15.0 software.

For additional information, visit hunter.com.

Show Full Article