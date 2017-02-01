Hunter Engineering Showcases WinAlign 15.0 Software



Hunter Engineering has introduced WinAlign version 15.0, which has many enhancements including support for Safety System Alignment and Quick ID.

In addition to a mechanical alignment, manufacturer’s specifications often require a Safety System Alignment. Hunter’s WinAlign 15.0 makes it easy to align a vehicle’s advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), says the company.

Hunter’s new Safety System Alignment is an integrated mechanical and Safety System Alignment procedure.

Quick ID automatically identifies the vehicle’s license plate during inspection and converts the image into an alphanumeric text entry and state jurisdiction. The Quick Check system then converts the license number to the vehicle identification number (VIN).

For additional information, visit hunter.com.

For more information, contact your local Hunter representative at hunter.com/demos.