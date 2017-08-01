News
Hunter Engineering Offers Online Self-Study Program

ImportCar Staff Writers

Hunter Engineering is now offering Hunter University, a free, comprehensive online self-study program for technicians and industry professionals.

“This educational tool is an easy and effective method of helping technicians and service advisers understand the process of wheel alignment and the benefits associated with the process,” said Doug Felt, technical training manager at Hunter Engineering.

The program looks to enhance training in alignment fundamentals, performance tire service and road force balancing techniques, said Hunter.

The eLearning courses allow students to learn at their own pace and are designed for students at all levels. Courses also can be used as an integral supplement to instructor-led training courses. In-depth information, detailed graphics, video and modular segments assist the participant in expanding their knowledge base at a self-determined level.

Currently, there are three courses are available: Introduction to Vehicle Alignment, Rolling Smooth and Heavy-Duty Truck and Trailer Alignment. Each course is divided into modules and students can exit and re-enter at the same point in the module if using the same computer. Hunter does not monitor any aspect of these training programs and cannot check scores.

