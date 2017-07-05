News
Hunter Engineering Launches Completely Redesigned Hunter.com

Hunter Engineering announces the launch of a completely redesigned Hunter.com. The new Hunter.com places even better emphasis on Hunter’s local teams and products.

One click brings users to wheel alignment, wheel balancers, tire changers, brake lathes, inspection lane equipment or any of Hunter’s world class products.

The new site uses a fully responsive, widescreen design and features real shop photography of Hunter equipment used in actual facilities. The new site also emphasizes Hunter’s library of exciting video content, including promotional and operational videos.

A large focus of the new Hunter.com is making it incredibly easy for users to connect with their local Hunter team, including their local service, sales and training representatives. Simply by entering their zip code, users can email or call their local Hunter representative who will be alerted immediately of the request.

Each product page on the new Hunter.com also features three times more product information than the previous Hunter.com, allowing shop owners to make more informed decisions when researching equipment.

Visit Hunter.com to view and interact with Hunter’s new site!

