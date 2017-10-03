Hot Shot’s Secret Stiction Eliminator Reformulated For Use In All Diesel Engines

Hot Shot’s Secret Stiction Eliminator, first introduced in 2004 to resolve issues related to clogged or malfunctioning HEUI injectors for the 6.0 L Ford Power Stroke, is now available with a new formulation that the company says removes close to 100 percent stiction from any gas or diesel engine – Audi, Volkswagen, GM, Ford, Chrysler, Cummins, Caterpillar, Power Stroke or Duramax.

The term “stiction” describes the gummy, sticky residue of caked-on oil varnish buildup that occurs on diesel injectors, bearings, turbos and engine components. Stiction buildup often results in hard starts, rough idling, black smoke, failed injectors and turbos, reduced power and fuel efficiency. Higher pressures and higher temperatures have a burning effect on oil that deposits the gummy residue on engine components affected by the oil system. Hot Shot’s Secret’s newly formulated Stiction Eliminator is formulated to effectively clean and lubricate the entire oil system from the turbo, bearings, injectors, rings and oil pump.

Recently completed third party testing of the new formula, utilizing ASTM D4828 Standard Test methodology, demonstrated that Hot Shot’s Secret Stiction Eliminator removed 92 percent of stiction. Available in four sizes: 16 oz., 1 quart, 2 quart and 1 gallon sizes, Stiction Eliminator is available online and at major retailers and service stations nationwide, including Love’s, Pilot Travel Centers, Petro, Tractor Supply Company and NAPA. The recommended treatment suggests 2 oz. per 1 quart of oil for the initial cleanup, and then 1 oz. per quart of oil as maintenance every third oil change.

For more information about Hot Shot’s Secret Stiction Eliminator, visit hotshotsecret.com. To speak directly with a Hot Shot’s Secret technician, call 800-341-6516.