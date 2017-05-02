News
Grey Pneumatic Offers Universal Impact Socket Sets

Grey Pneumatic now offers a 12-piece 1/4″ Drive Metric Deep Universal Impact Socket Set (9712UMD).

This new set contains 6 point sizes 5mm to 15mm.

Grey Pneumatic also offers a 12-piece 1/4″ Drive Metric Magnetic Universal Impact Socket Set (9712UMG), which contains 6 point sizes 5mm to 15mm with powerful magnets that will securely hold any fastener.


Both feature the Surface Drive design with a hex opening that allows for quick engagement of a fastener. And, both sets are packaged in a blow-molded case for easy and secure storage.

Click HERE for more information.

