Global Auto Parts Manufacturer GMB Expands Water Pump Coverage

GMB, one of the largest global manufacturers and suppliers of OE and aftermarket automotive products, has added more than 60 exclusive water pump products this year that cover more than 18 million new applications for vehicles in operation. GMB says it is among the first to offer water pumps to fit some newer import and domestic models.

“Through market analysis and ongoing conversations with our business partners, GMB continues to add much-needed water pump coverage to our product line,” said Sarah Porter, marketing manager at GMB. “While many water pump manufacturers wait several years to offer coverage, we frequently begin development of parts once first available by the OEM.”

GMB has added exclusive coverage to fit popular applications, including:

• 2013-’16 Cadillac ATS, CT6, and CTS

• 2013-’16 Chevrolet Colorado, Impala, Malibu, Malibu Limited, Silverado 1500, Suburban and Tahoe

• 2014-’16 Ford Fusion

• 2014-’16 GMC Sierra 1500, Yukon and Yukon XL

• 2013-’15 Honda Accord

• 2011-’15 Hyundai Elantra, Elantra Coupe and Elantra GT

• 2012-’15 Kia Forte, Forte Koup and Soul

• 2011-’16 Nissan Juke and Sentra

“Finding products is easy to do at GMB.net,” said Porter. “Our online catalog allows you to search by year-make-model-engine, VIN or part number. We have thousands of parts available – covering more than 100 million vehicles that were produced 2010 or later – so it’s important to make sure finding a part is an easy process.”

GMB has been producing water pumps since 1943. The company says its water pumps are performance-tested to ensure quality and safety for its customers. GMB has produced products for major OEMs, including Chrysler, GM, Hyundai, Kia, Renault and VAG.