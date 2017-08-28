Gaunt Brothers Racing, DJ Kennington To Compete In NASCAR Truck Race At Canadian Tire Motorsports Park

Gaunt Brothers Racing (GBR), owned by Triad Racing Technologies President Marty Gaunt, will field a Toyota Tundra entry in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (CTMP) this Sunday, Sept. 3. Two-time NASCAR Pinty’s Series champion DJ Kennington, who piloted GBR’s Daytona 500 entry earlier this season, will drive the No. 96 Tundra on the 2.459-mile road course.

Joining Gaunt and Kennington, both natives of Ontario, are Kennington’s longtime partner Castrol Canada and Spectra Premium, both of which will adorn the Toyota Tundra for the series’ lone Canadian event in 2017.

“We are pleased to have DJ back with us at GBR,” said Gaunt. “Our successful entry together in the Daytona 500 established a relationship that we are honored to continue. Our partners for the event, Castrol Canada and Spectra Premium, both have Canadian roots, so having DJ drive the Castrol Spectra Premium Toyota Tundra makes for an exciting trip to our home province.”

Kennington enters the lone Truck Series road course race of the season as one of the event’s most established road racers. He is a three-time race winner at CTMP.

“This is a tremendous opportunity given to me by GBR to compete for a win in a talented division,” said Kennington. “This track has been good to me in the past, and Castrol was there for all three wins. I’m thrilled they’re along for the ride again.”

“We at Wakefield (Castrol Canada) are proud to sponsor DJ Kennington as he races in the NASCAR Truck Series,” said Natalee Davis, sponsorship manager for Wakefield. “It’s been a great year for DJ and we’re happy to be a part of his journey.”

Spectra Premium will join GBR’s Truck Series effort this weekend as a major associate partner on the Toyota Tundra.

“We are very excited about sponsoring a proficient and successful driver like DJ Kennington for this race,” said Jason Best, senior vice president of aftermarket of Spectra Premium Industries.

The race will air live this Sunday at 2:30 pm ET on FS1.