News/Gates
ago

Gates Offers New Retractable Air Hose Reels

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

Volkswagen: DTC P0145 Software Update

Tracerline Offers Cool Seal A/C Leak Sealer

Gates Offers New Retractable Air Hose Reels

Raybestos Introduces Opti-Cal New Brake Calipers

MEYLE Introduces Porsche Control Arm Kit

Audi: A New Seal On The Block

BMW Steering Column Noises

Mercedes-Benz Oil Leaks

Smoke Out OBD II EVAP Codes With Vacutec's EVAPro

Bar's Leaks Offers Concentrated Rear Main Seal Repair


Gates presents two variations of the Retractable Air Hose Reel, the result of extensive customer feedback.

The first is a multi-use, fully enclosed automatic reel that allows the hose to be reeled out and stopped or rewound at any point. Its gradual return feature ensures no uncontrolled rewind.

The second is an indoor/outdoor heavy-duty reel with a heavyweight dual supporting arm.

Both come with 50’ Gates’ Hybrid Polymer Air Hose.

Contact a Gates Representative or visit Gates.com for more information.

 

Show Full Article