Gates Offers Updated Laser Tool For Misalignment Detection



The Gates DriveAlign Laser Tool is designed to detect misalignment in serpentine drive systems.

The two-piece kit contains a laser tool and a target piece, and both pieces feature specially designed magnetic feet to sit perfectly in K-section Micro-V pulleys.

The laser beam itself is a large vertical line, and when coupled with the etched groove in the target piece, can be used to easily identify misaligned pulleys and components.

