Gates Corp. Partners With Ronald McDonald House Charities To Raise $150,000

The Automotive Aftermarket division of Gates Corp., a manufacturer of industrial and automotive products, has announced its 2017 Building Blocks Program to fundraise $150,000 for families with sick children to donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

Gates will reach the fundraising goal through a combination of donated proceeds from a new business-building kit, individual donations and employee fundraising activities. Gates Building Blocks Business Kit (No. 91059) includes a floor mat, vintage metal sign, marketing materials and $100 worth of rebates. Each kit, sold for $99, will generate a $25 donation to RMHC. Individual donations will be accepted at rmhc.org/gates. Gates employees will support the effort by participating in various company fundraising events across its U.S. locations.

Gates continues its fundraising efforts from its 2014 Building Blocks Program in which the company raised $160,000 for RMHC. Gates says it supports the charity because of its work to help keep families facing the weight of illness stay close to each other and to the care and resources they need. Gates’ dedication to community service has been a company tradition since its founding in 1911.

“We are thrilled to be continuing our fundraising efforts for RMHC,” said Jack Ramsey, senior vice president, North America Aftermarket. “That we are able to contribute to business-building in the industry and give back to the community at the same time is a huge win-win for Gates.”

To learn more about the program, visit gates.com/supportRMHC.