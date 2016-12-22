Flexible Back Probes From Lisle Corp. Bend To The Angle You Need

With Lisle Corp.’s Flexible Back Probes (65150), there’s no need to disconnect the terminal and connector.

The flexible silicone probe bends up to 180° for hard-to-reach areas. They are great for checking harness connectors and sensor wiring.

The probes are fully insulated, which provides added protection. With standard 4mm female banana plug connections. For use up to 30 volts. Wire probe is 0.038″ diameter

