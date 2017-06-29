Federal-Mogul Motorparts Launches New Gear Store With Expanded Champion Motorsports Collection

Want to represent your favorite Team Champion driver? Federal-Mogul Motorparts has announced the launch of its new Gear Store at BuyFMGear.com, kicking off with expanded merchandise offerings from the company’s iconic Champion brand and “Bow Tie” logo.

Featuring items from its Champion Motorsports Collection, the store now offers an increased selection of products for all lifestyles, including items for babies, children, home and pets, in addition to men’s and women’s apparel such as T-shirts, hats, sweatshirts and rain gear. Merchandise from Federal-Mogul Motorparts’ other leading brands, including MOOG, Fel-Pro and Wagner, will be available for purchase later this year.

As racing enthusiasts know, the Champion brand has a storied legacy of success in motorsports. Champion spark plugs have powered numerous NASCAR champions and amassed more than 400 wins in Formula 1 racing. As a nod to this history, Champion is the official sponsor of the Champion Motor Speedway at M1 Concourse, a state-of-the-art, 1.5 mile automotive performance track in Pontiac, Michigan.

“The intent behind offering these new products is to make Champion Motorsports more accessible to auto buffs, as well as other discerning consumers who appreciate the power of associating with our iconic brands,” said Laura Soave, chief marketing and communications officer, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. “As we continue to honor our racing heritage in addition to expanding our Champion product line, this gave us the perfect opportunity to also develop our merchandise line beyond apparel to include products that can be used in daily life. We are excited to share the Champion ‘Bow Tie’ and its rich history and racing legacy with our fellow brand devotees.”

Federal-Mogul Motorparts initially introduced a new Champion product line in Southern California and is currently in the process of extending the Champion brand’s reach through a nationwide product rollout. The all-new Champion product range includes easy-to-install wipers, lighting, filters, plugs and batteries.

To purchase Champion-branded merchandise, visit BuyFMGear.com.

To learn more about the Champion Motor Speedway at M1 Concourse, visit m1concourse.com/champion-motor-speedway.