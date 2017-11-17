Federal-Mogul Motorparts Continues Its Automotive Technician Scholarship Program For 4th Consecutive Year

Federal-Mogul Motorparts, through its Garage Gurus national training platform, will award $30,000 in scholarships to future automotive technicians who are accepted or currently enrolled in accredited, U.S.-based automotive technical schools, colleges and universities, or enrolled full-time at a U.S. high school. The scholarships are part of the company’s comprehensive “Tech First” initiative, which includes the nationwide Garage Gurus network of technical education centers.

For the fourth consecutive year, Federal-Mogul Motorparts will award 12 $2,500 Garage Gurus Automotive Technician Scholarships for the 2018-’19 school year. As of Nov. 1, applications are being accepted and are available at FMgaragegurus.com/scholarship. All materials must be submitted by April 30, 2018; winners will be announced May 15, 2018.

In addition to the application, students also are required to submit two letters of recommendation from non-family members as well as a typed essay or video indicating “Why I Want to Be a Top Technician.” All applications and related materials will be reviewed by Federal-Mogul Motorparts employees and its team of ASE Master-certified Garage Gurus.

“Once again, Federal-Mogul Motorparts is taking the lead in encouraging current and future technicians to continue their studies and training to become experts in their fields, as we strive to address technician shortages in the industry,” said Brent Berman, director of training and consumer experience, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. “Through our support of local vocational and technical school students, we want to assist them in gaining the complex technical knowledge necessary to work on today’s vehicles and to build successful careers within the automotive repair business.”

Offering on-site, online and on-demand instruction, Garage Gurus is a national training platform designed to help front-line automotive service professionals keep pace with the latest vehicle technologies. State-of-the-art Garage Gurus technical education centers are operational in 12 U.S. markets – Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; the Bronx, N.Y.; Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; Houston; Rancho Dominguez, California; South Florida; St. Louis; Suburban Detroit; and Van Nuys, California.

To learn more about the Automotive Technician Scholarship Program, to submit an application, and to read the full set of rules and eligibility requirements, visit FMgaragegurus.com/scholarship. For more information about Garage Gurus and other Federal-Mogul Motorparts “Tech First” resources, visit FMgaragegurus.com.