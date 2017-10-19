Expanded Tenneco eLearning Platform Created To Help Shops Target, Sustain Growth In Ride Control Category



The Tenneco Service Solutions team is helping automotive service providers achieve and sustain impressive gains in ride control replacement and other services through a multi-faceted training program that includes dozens of free eLearning courses. The expanded set of eLearning modules, available at ExpertsLearningCenter.com, is aimed at helping tire dealers, general repair shops and other businesses enhance employee training opportunities with access to best practices shared through the Service Solutions team’s instructor-led workshops and other activities.

“Service Solutions takes a holistic approach to helping Tenneco customers increase their ride control and other service volume over the long-term,” said Ethan Bregger, Tenneco’s aftermarket training manager, North America. “We have found that this approach is far more effective than individual training events, which will often produce only a temporary increase in business. Our eLearning modules help employees contribute to a sustained improvement in the way their shops approach ride control replacement and other service opportunities.”

The Service Solutions eLearning curriculum includes more than 25 interactive courses focused on vehicle inspection and diagnostic techniques as well as customer communication skills. Available courses cover the ride control, emissions control and performance categories, and many are offered in English, French and Spanish. More than 25,000 course sessions have been completed through the ExpertsLearningCenter.com training portal, while thousands more are completed each year through learning management systems sponsored by leading Tenneco channel partners.

In addition to eLearning courses, the Tenneco Service Solutions program includes classroom training led by the company’s ASE-certified Master Trainers; the Tenneco Technical Resource Center, which includes technical, warranty, catalog and other support delivered via telephone, email and the company’s Tech Talk web forums; the Tenneco Experience mobile product and technology trailer; and marketing services, through which the team creates and executes custom training programs, on-the-job learning tools and other resources.

“We are collaborating with a growing range of distribution networks, service chains and other customers in developing and delivering custom technical and business training that drives positive results at the service dealer level,” said Bregger. “We also encourage any shop owner, service writer or technician to access any of the free eLearning courses offered online at ExpertsLearningCenter.com.”

To learn more about Tenneco Service Solutions capabilities, visit AAPEX booth No. 1625 during AAPEX, Oct. 31 thru Nov. 2, or contact a Tenneco sales representative.