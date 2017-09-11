Elite Announces Dates For New Online Sales Course



Elite has announced that their industry acclaimed High Impact Customer Care Sales Course will begin October 11th, and will be presented in its new online format.

The AMI accredited online course will be delivered by top sales trainers Jen Monclus and Doris Barnes, and will be held on four consecutive Wednesdays beginning October 11th (then Oct 18th, Oct 25th and Nov 1st). All sessions will begin at 10:00 a.m. Pacific time, will be 45 minutes in length (the last session will be an hour to allow for optional AMI testing), and will be presented live so advisors can ask questions and actively engage. JASPER Engines & Transmissions, a long-time sponsor of Elite’s High Impact Customer Care sales seminars, will also be sponsoring the online version, and all JASPER customers will be entitled to a discount on the course.

The Online High Impact Customer Care Sales Course will be limited to 100 attendees, and will cover:

• Selling multiple repairs & big ticket items

• Selling diagnostic testing & maintenance

• Building powerful relationships in 60 seconds

• Overcoming the most challenging sales objections

• Generating higher sales and happier customers

• Generating more repeat and referral business

Note: Course will come with a workbook, homework assignments and testing to better ensure accountability and lasting results.

“While we’ve always loved spending the day with shop owners at our in-person High Impact seminars, the challenge was that travel obstacles, hotel capacities, scheduling conflicts, etc. limited the number of shop owners we were able to help. We’re thrilled that we’re now able to offer this course online, and provide owners and advisors all over America with access to this training with the click of a button,” said Bob Cooper, president of Elite.

For more information on the course, visit the Online High Impact web page.