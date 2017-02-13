

DG Technologies’ OBDII Breakout Box gives you a practical and easy-to-use in-line breakout box to make an electrical connection to the vehicle OBD connector (SAE J1962 or OBD connectors) without disturbing the connection between the vehicle and the tool, making it possible to execute a test while simultaneously monitoring the testing process.

Using two OBDII interface connectors and standard banana plug connection points for each pin, the OBDII Breakout Box gives you access to all lines in the J1962 cable, letting you attach multiple tools or equipment that utilize a J1962 OBD connection.

