DENSO Announces Major Expansion Of TPMS Sensor Coverage

DENSO Products and Services Americas has added 14 new part numbers to its selection of First Time Fit tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) sensors. As a result, DENSO now covers an additional 10 million European and Korean vehicles as part of its comprehensive inventory of 67 part numbers in the company’s 2017 TPMS Sensor Catalog.

The full product line now features additional TPMS replacement sensors for 50 makes, including newly added sensors for: Volkswagen, Mini, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, Land Rover, Tesla, Bentley, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Maybach, Maserati, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Kia and Hyundai. The new part numbers bring DENSO’s total market coverage to more than 90 million cars and trucks in operation, including models that cannot use universal products.

“All DENSO TPMS sensors operate just like the original equipment by restoring all TPMS functions to their original condition,” said Frank Cisek, senior manager of the DENSO’s Aftermarket Sales Group. “OE battery life, along with competitive pricing and ease of installation, are also standard features.”

DENSO TPMS sensors cover 77 percent of all TPMS equipped domestic and imported vehicles on the road today and can be found in the company’s 2017 catalog. Available in digital and print formats, the catalog is designed to help customers quickly locate the right replacement part by manufacturer and model, sensor and service kit part number and photo and original equipment part number.

For an online copy of the 2017 TPMS Sensor Catalog, visit http://densoautoparts.com/catalogs/tire-pressure-monitoring-system-sensor-catalog. Print copies are available by contacting your local DENSO representative or calling 1-888-96-DENSO (option #2).