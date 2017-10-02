News/DENSO North America Foundation (DNAF)
ago

DENSO North America Foundation Donates Additional $50,000 To Relief Efforts Following Mexico City Earthquake

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers



The DENSO North America Foundation (DNAF) will donate $50,000 to the Mexican Red Cross in response to the latest devastating earthquake near Mexico City. DNAF has now donated $200,000 in 2017 to disaster relief efforts in Mexico and the U.S. Gulf Coast following a string of earthquakes and hurricanes across the region.

In addition to the foundation’s donations, DENSO associates, family and friends are encouraged to join the cause and donate to disaster relief efforts by visiting redcross.org/donate/cm/denso-emp.

“Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this catastrophe,” said Doug Patton, DNAF president and executive vice president of engineering at DENSO International America. “We’ll continue to join with communities across North America to provide assistance.”

DENSO operates at 30 consolidated companies and affiliates across North America, including several inland locations across Texas and Mexico.

