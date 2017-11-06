DENSO Announces 360-Degree Photography For Electronic Cataloging

Announced recently at AAPEX in Las Vegas, DENSO will enhance its website with 360-degree views of products coming in the Spring of 2018.

DENSO Products and Services Americas Inc. (DPAM) an affiliate of leading global automotive supplier DENSO Corp., announced this week at AAPEX it is adding 360-degree photography to its website, densoautoparts.com to give customers a more complete look at its products and to support customers’ increasing electronic retailing (web commerce) needs. The company invested in this technology and can do it in-house. This allows DPAM to respond quickly to customer needs and have the flexibility to adapt to a changing environment.

The computer-controlled process used with the photography results in more consistent photos giving users confidence in the quality and realism of the products. An interactive zoom allows for fast verification of a part on nearly any computer device, says DENSO.

“The growth of online purchasing has changed customer expectations about product photography,” said Joe Mejaly, senior vice president of DENSO Products and Services Americas Inc. “We wanted to give our warehouse distributor and retail customers the tools they need to compete with sites like Amazon. The 360-degree photographs allow users to rotate photos and zoom in on certain features.”

A 360-degree view of each product means customers can get a realistic view of the product from multiple angles — a virtual walk around tour of product from the comfort of the office. Installers benefit from this technology because it allows them to zoom in to check specific areas such as brackets and connectors, to confirm if the part is the one they are looking for.

All photos are on pure white or transparent backgrounds so users get the clearest view of the product possible with no distractions.

The feature will be available on densoautoparts.com in the Spring of 2018.