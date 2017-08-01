Dayco Expands Its Aftermarket Parts Line

Dayco has added an additional 391 parts to its aftermarket line, covering more than 96.9 million parts in operation (PIO) in the United States. Dayco says its customers can count on the company for continued innovation and diversification of essential engine products, drive systems and services for automobiles, trucks, construction, agriculture and industry.

Serpentine Belts

Dayco continues to add new parts to its signature line of serpentine belts for both light and heavy-duty applications. 27 new part numbers (1.3 million PIO) were added to multiple belt constructions, including the W-Profile, ELA and Aramid.

Expanded Line of Tensioners and Pulleys

Dayco has broadened its selection of tensioners and pulleys with 43 new tensioners (23 million PIO) and 37 new idler and tensioner pulleys (10.3 million PIO). New part numbers include additions to both Dayco’s light- and heavy-duty product lines.

New ATV and Snowmobile Belts

Dayco has added an additional six new part numbers to its line of belts for all-terrain vehicles and snowmobiles.

Curved Radiator and Small ID Heater Hoses

Dayco has added 106 new curved hoses (31.2 million PIO) and 23 small ID heater hoses (10.8 million PIO). The company says customers can expect these new additions to consist of the same high-quality levels of functionality and longevity for an assortment of applications.

Harmonic Balancers

Dayco’s POWERBOND line of balancers has expanded to include 17 new part numbers (6 million PIO). The company says these additions to the line reinforce Dayco’s tradition of high-quality, top-performance parts.

Greater Selection of Water Pumps Kits

Dayco has added 127 new water pump kits and water pump kits with seals (12.3 million PIO). All parts are manufactured with the highest level of quality the automotive market has to offer and includes both timing and serpentine belt driven water pumps.

Timing Belt and Timing Components

Dayco has extended its line of belts and belt components to include five new part numbers for timing belts, timing belt kits and timing belt kits with seals (1.5 million PIO). The entire Dayco belt line is crafted using state-of-the-art processes and the highest-quality materials available, ensuring optimal performance across all applications.