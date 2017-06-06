Cyclo Industries Announces New Aerosol Can Packaging



Cyclo Industries, a division of Pidilite USA, Inc., has introduced the latest in innovative aerosol can technology to the United States, featuring an all-around spiral debossing.

“We haven’t seen any significant advancement in the aerosol market in decades, so this is a big innovation,” said Doug Salazar, vice president of business operations at Cyclo Industries. “We’re offering the same professional-grade product we always have, but now those who use our products will be able to get a grip on the can easier.”

The new can will be featured on the majority of Cyclo Industries aerosol products.

“We believe this is the future of aerosol cans in the U.S., and we’re looking forward to our distributors getting the new cans into their inventory,” said Salazar. “Once they feel the difference and see the design, they’ll understand how quickly it will catch the eye — and hands — of their customers. Our most popular products, including Cyclo’s Break Away loosening lubricant and original Brake & Parts Clean, will feature the new can, and we know mechanics will love the grip of the new cans.”

