Continental Launches OE Technology Series Straight-Ribbed Automotive Multi V-Belts At AAPEX 2017

Continental has introduced a new straight-ribbed multi v-belt, the Original Equipment Technology Series (OETS), for professional repair technicians in North America. The belts, which are expected to be available in early 2018, were introduced at AAPEX 2017.

“This new belt utilizes the same global OE development concepts that enable us to take advantage of future technologies and design enhancements to the benefit of the North American aftermarket,” said Nick Gulli, vice president of Continental’s North American aftermarket business. “Market research has proven professional repair technicians prefer products that align with original equipment parts, and we are committed to developing, manufacturing and delivering to the market products that fit those requirements.”

Continental says the new construction and compounds improve durability, providing a longer-lasting, quieter ride. With more than 1,000 part numbers, the new OETS belt will fit 98 percent of the vehicles in operation today.

“As one of the largest OE suppliers in the world, this new belt compound and construction are aligned with Continental’s global original equipment development strategies,” said Gulli.

