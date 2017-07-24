Continental Expands Popular Asian, European And Domestic Coverage For VDO Brushless HVAC Motors



Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket has added more than 30 new SKUs to its VDO Brushless HVAC Motors line. The company has expanded its coverage to include Audi, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, Infiniti, Lexus and Toyota automobiles and light trucks for model years 2011-’17.

VDO Brushless HVAC Motors are an identical match to the OE motors and incorporate the exact electrical connections and mounting points, according to Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket. This ensures fast and simple installation and eliminates the need for wire splicing or cutting or modification of the heater box or flange, according to the company. VDO Brushless HVAC Motors restore like-new performance and airflow to climate control systems and will not interfere with other on-board safety and convenience systems.

The use of brushless motor technology in late-model vehicles continues to rise as the sophistication of passenger area heating and cooling systems increases. Because these climate control systems have multiple temperature control points and tend to operate the entire time the vehicle is running, they require HVAC motors with specific performance characteristics and internal components that will ensure a long service life.

“Brushless HVAC motors are preferred by most manufacturers for their quiet operation and extended service life,” said Rick Wagner, product marketing at Continental. “These motors are no longer reserved solely for luxury vehicles. They can be found in everything from pick-ups to hybrids. Continental has developed this line of VDO brushless motors as direct replacements for original equipment motors in a wide range of aftermarket applications.”

VDO Brushless HVAC Motors come individually packaged with all of the required installation hardware and are ready to install right out of the box. VDO is a trademark of the Continental Corp.

For more information, visit: vdo.com/usa or contact [email protected].