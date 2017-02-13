News/Tire Changers
ago

Coats Offers RC-55 Rim Clamp Tire Changer

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

Toyota Global Hybrid Sales Surpass 10M

Penray Introduces A New Pair Of Solutions For Engines

CRP Automotive Introduces New Rein Automotive Cooling System Replacement Parts

LIQUI MOLY Launches Nationwide Advertising Campaign

Winter Maintenance Tips From Some of America's Coldest Cities

Openbay Launches Subscription-Service Suite For Auto Repair Shops

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Announce Robert Bosch As 2016 Channel Partner Of The Year

Snap-on Offers New Full-Line Catalog

Import Insights: Mercedes-Benz (January 2017)

Wagner Introduces New LongLife HD Lamps Offering Longer Service In Trucking, Utility And Municipal Vehicles, And Automotive Applications


The Coats RC Series Rim Clamp tire changers are built for today’s high-speed, general service repair shops, says the company. Building upon the standards of the legendary Coats Rim Clamp tire changer, the RC-55 will execute day after day.

The RC-55 features the RC-Robo-Arm, which allows technicians to efficiently change difficult wheel applications, such as low-profile wheels and run-flat tires.

Built-in bead sealing jets quickly seal beads while the tabletop inflation provides a faster workflow.

Conveniently placed foot pedals provide precise control over every step of the changing process.

For more information, click HERE.

Show Full Article