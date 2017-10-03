News/Hennessy Industries
ago

Coats Introduces New Automotive Lift Line

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

Innova Offers Telematics Solutions, Connecting Repair Shops With Customers

Coats Introduces New Automotive Lift Line

Hot Shot's Secret Stiction Eliminator Reformulated For Use In All Diesel Engines

Perfect Equipment Releases Cold Weather Tape Adhesive Weights

Tenneco Matches Single-Month Record For Expansion Of Monroe Quick-Strut Product Line

Innova Diagnostic Scan Tool Reads ABS And SRS Codes

Lisle Offers Flexible Light Holder

SEMA Show New Products Showcase Features Enhancements

Walker 'Fall Rewards' Promotion Offers Service Technicians $15 For Each Qualifying Emissions Control Product Installation

Snap-on Introduces Intelligent Diagnostics On New ZEUS Platform


Hennessy Industries Coats brand is offering a new comprehensive automotive lift line.

The new line ranges from commercial light- and medium-duty lifts, all the way to heavy-duty and mobile columns in more than 60 models.

The most popular lifts being offered are the 2n1 two-post, four-post alignment, scissor-service or alignment and an exclusive 10K double scissor. The two-post lifts are available from 9,000 lbs. to 18,000 lbs. Platform or four-post lifts are available in either service or alignment models. All lifts are tested to meet or exceed all ANSI/ALI ALCTV: 2011 standards by ALI.

In addition to the new lifts, an expansive line of lift accessories, featuring rolling jacks (6,000 lbs.-15,000 lbs.) and various 2-post truck adapters are now available.

For more information about Coats Lifts and other products, visit coatsgarage.com.

Show Full Article