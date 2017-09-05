Coats GTS Series Tire Changers Feature Tiltback Design



Coats reliability and durability meets tilt-back in the Coats GTS Series tire changers. All GTS Series models can service tires from 6” to 24” in diameter.

The two-speed electric motor provides total control with the option to maximize shop efficiency based on application difficulty.

Coats’ Powered Roller Disk provides bead loosening assistance, TPMS access, bottom bead removal and top bead mounting assistance.

Coats’ Robo-Arm’s cylinder is in line with the piston, allowing direct articulation, maximizing power.

Built-in features increase the convenience of having all of the power you need in one universal machine. The GTS Series tire changers are upgradeable, capable of growing with your shop needs.

