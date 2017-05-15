Chicago Pneumatic Launches New Website



Chicago Pneumatic has launched a new website aimed at making it easier for customers to find the right tool for the job within its portfolio of power tools, construction tools and compressors. In addition to a fresh look and more modern design, the website features new content and improved site architecture for an enhanced browsing experience.

Eva Marie, global communication and brands manager of Chicago Pneumatic, said, “Our new website is fresh and intuitive and it has been created to improve our relationships with customers online. It acts as a one-stop resource by providing useful and timely information and is capable of learning customer preferences to help them choose the best tool for the job.

For example, from the Power Tools landing page, users are able to use one-click navigation to find a specific product, access expert advice, locate their nearest distributor or browse an online catalog. There also is a quick search function to help visitors pull up relevant information using a keyword or product reference number.

The company says that the Power Tools section also hosts a wealth of information to support customers in their buying decisions. The Expert Corner area contains everything from top tips on product selection to maintenance advice, as well as information about the correct use and application of power tools to protect operator well-being. Other helpful sections include a geolocator, latest news and events and contact information.

The Chicago Pneumatic website has been designed for ease of use and speed of access regardless of whether it is browsed from a laptop, desktop, tablet or mobile phone, ensuring a better experience for professionals on the go, according to the company. It is more responsive to local customer needs, with content available to view in 10 different languages. The new site provides useful information to customers in 14 countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Korea, Mexico, Nordic/Baltic, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States. Sharing through social networks also is much easier to achieve, the company says.

In addition, the new site learns customer needs and preferences over time and is capable of guiding users more effectively in their choice of tool within the Chicago Pneumatic brand portfolio.