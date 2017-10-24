Chicago Pneumatic To Launch New Vehicle Service Tools And Offer Visitors Chance To Win Off-Road UTV Experience At SEMA 2017



Chicago Pneumatic will introduce several new products to its range of vehicle service tools at SEMA 2017 in Las Vegas. Launches at the show will include the new CP8849 cordless impact wrench with four selectable forward positions, Chicago Pneumatic cordless angle grinders and Chicago Pneumatic Vehicle Service composite drills.

“SEMA is a key date in our calendar each year, during which we look forward to engaging with our customers and introducing new prospects to the latest innovations that Chicago Pneumatic has to offer the global vehicle service industry,” said Yann Pasco, global business development manager for vehicle service at Chicago Pneumatic. “We’re also delighted to be teaming up with Marc Burnett of MB Motorsports to offer visitors the chance to win an exciting Baja off-road UTV experience in Mexico. All they need to do to enter is visit our stand at SEMA, during which they will discover how the world of off-road motorsports shares our values of people, passion and performance.”

Making its international debut at SEMA 2017 is the CP8849 cordless impact wrench, which features a brushless motor. The CP8849 also offers four selectable forward positions, two shut-off ones and one reverse position, a unique element in the market for this type of tool. Weighing in at 6.94 lbs., Chicago Pneumatic’s latest compact and highly efficient cordless impact wrench delivers a 885 ft.-lbs. (1,200 Nm) of torque. This represents a 12% increase in power over the previous model in its class, making it ideal for handling tough nuts and bolts in tire change, general maintenance and MRO applications for light vehicles, says the company. It is available with 4 or 6 Ah batteries.

Chicago Pneumatic will unveil new additions to its range of CP Cordless Angle Grinders, designed to help users achieve a high-quality finish with minimal effort every time. These are equipped with tight handles that are ergonomically designed to optimize the position of the battery and provide maximum comfort for users. Two new 4.5’’ (115 mm) and 5’’ (125 mm) models will be on display, which offer up to 8,500 rpm of grinding power. In addition to ensuring maximum material removal, the grinders have been developed with protection of users firmly in mind. For this reason, they are equipped with an adjustable metal guard and safety level. SEMA 2017 will also see Chicago Pneumatic launch three new highly precise Chicago Pneumatic Vehicle Service composite drills, which are available in 1/4’’, 3/8’’ and 1/2’’ straight and angle models.

Visitors to Booth 10104 will also have the chance enter its Baja Run Experience Sweepstakes. Winners of the grand prize will receive a five-day/four-night trip for two to Mexico (Baja, California). This includes a three-day UTV off-road tour experience with professional UTV driver and owner of MB Motorsports, Marc Burnett in March 2018. The trip includes round-trip air transportation, hotel accommodation and $500 spending money. Three Chicago Pneumatic tool sets, valued between $1,400 and $3,500, will also be available as runner up prizes. Burnett will draw the winners at the SEMA booth.