News/Champion Laboratories Inc.
ago

Champion Laboratories Releases New App

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

Check Out The July Issue Of ImportCar Magazine

Champion Laboratories Releases New App

TrakMotive Expands CV Axle Offering By 170 New Numbers

Mevotech Launches 'Over-Built' Marketing Campaign

Robinair Introduces New 1234yf Machine For Standard And High-Voltage Systems

Federal-Mogul Motorparts Launches New Gear Store With Expanded Champion Motorsports Collection

Permatex Introduces Industrial Strength Cleaner & Degreaser

Tenneco Expands Walker Ultra Catalytic Converter, Walker Quiet-Flow SS Muffler Coverage

Professional TPMS Tools From K Tool International

How Long Is A Labor Hour?

Champion Laboratories Inc. has introduced a new app for its brand of Champ filters that is designed to make identifying the right filter technologies for cars, light-duty trucks, motorcycles and ATVs easy and convenient.

Featuring user-friendly search tools such as part lookup by vehicle identification number (VIN), the new app puts all of the information users need to find a Champ oil filter, air filter, cabin air filter, fuel filter or transmission filter in the palm of their hand. The free app can be downloaded on iOS- and Android-powered smart phones and tablets by searching “Champ Quality Filters” on iTunes and Google Play.

The new app from Champ features a clean display that is optimized for viewing and interaction on mobile devices. Designed to be streamlined and easy to use, the app offers users these primary search tools:

  • VIN Search: Use the app’s camera to take a picture of a VIN, or type in a VIN to obtain a list of filters available for that VIN.
  • License Plate Search: Type in a license plate number to obtain a list of filters available for the automobile assigned to that license plate number.
  • Part Search: Type a Champ part number into the app to obtain a part description, part dimensions and vehicle compatibility information.

For more information about Champ filters, visit champlabs.com/brands/champ.

Show Full Article