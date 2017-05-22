News/Carter Fuel Systems
ago

Carter Fuel Systems Introduces 22 New Part Numbers

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers

Carter Fuel Systems, a U.S.-based manufacturer of complete fuel system solutions, has announced the introduction of 22 new part numbers, including 18 fuel module assemblies, three gasoline direct injection (GDI) mechanical fuel pumps and one fuel tank sender assembly.

“Carter will maintain our focus on the technician as we introduce new part numbers throughout 2017,” said Ryan Gernheuser, director of product/category management and planning at Carter Fuel Systems. “We not only aim to provide an extensive product offering to suit varying customer needs, but also engineer our fuel system solutions to maximize performance and make fuel pump replacements as easy as possible for the installer.”

Carter says this new part number introduction significantly extends the company’s coverage of passenger vehicles on the road today, with applications that fit popular models such as the Nissan Altima, Volkswagen Jetta, Kia Optima, Chevrolet Equinox and Subaru Outback.

