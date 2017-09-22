VIDEO: Camshaft Position Sensor Diagnostics
Andrew Markel explains how some trouble codes may be directly related to the camshaft position sensor instead of the actuator or solenoid. Sponsored by Intermotor.
Andrew Markel,administrator
Andrew Markel is an ASE Certified Technician and former service writer, and he brings this practical knowledge to the ImportCar team as editor.
VIDEO: Camshaft Position Sensor Diagnostics
Steering Angle FAQs To Help Boost Your ABS & Stability Control Diagnostics
Active Shocks And Struts: What Are They And Why Are They Active?
Toyota Brake Job: 2009-2015 Venza Applications
Andrew Markel explains how some trouble codes may be directly related to the camshaft position sensor instead of the actuator or solenoid. Sponsored by Intermotor.