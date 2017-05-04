News
ago

Cal-Van Tools Offers Amp Meter For Fused Circuits

ImportCar Staff Writers

ImportCar Staff Writers,administrator

View bio

Locate Leaks With Redline Detection's Dual Purpose Diagnostic Leak Locator

Big Ass Solutions Unveils Prototype Of Automated Personal Fan

Palm Padding In Mechanix Wear Glove Dissipates High-Impact Energy

Cal-Van Tools Offers Amp Meter For Fused Circuits

Philips Says X-tremeVision LED Fog Lamps Are An Easy Upgrade For Popular Asian Makes

VIDEO: Spark Plug Insulators And Flashover

Audi: A New Seal On The Block

VIDEO: Understanding Secondary Ignition Waveforms

Smoke Out OBD II EVAP Codes With Vacutec's EVAPro

Federal-Mogul Motorparts Introduces Genuine Jurid Brake Pads For German Nameplate Passenger Vehicles


Take amperage readings without having to access hard-to-reach components with the Amp Hound 2 amp meter from Cal-Van Tools.

Attach the convenient adapter to a fuse or just touch the probes to the top of the fuse.

A tone lets you know when you’re touching a fuse, making working in under-the-dash fuse boxes much simpler.

Works on new fuse types Mini-LP and Micro-Fuse, along with mini, standard and maxi fuses, with all of the most common ranges.

Get real-time readings of current and amps in a fused circuit without removing the fuse.

Special fuse adapters lock on to a fuse to give the user hands-free control.

For more information, click HERE.

Show Full Article