BWD Automotive Releases 237 New Part Numbers



Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) has announced the addition of 237 new part numbers to its BWD engine management line. The release spans 38 product categories and expands coverage through the 2016 model year with more than 99 million VIO.

One highlight is BWD’s upgraded DEK1 Diesel EGR Cooler Kit, which features 20 spiral tubes that provide OE-matching cooling efficiency while preventing OE issues of clogging and leaking. To learn more, watch BWD’s “A Closer Look” video on youtube.com/bwdbrand.

Other highlights include 67 ABS speed sensors, 24 combination switches, 11 fuel vapor canisters and 20 VVT components, which expand BWD’s VVT line to more than 230 total part numbers.

For more information about this release, watch BWD’s “New Parts Spotlight Vol. 16” on youtube.com/bwdbrand.

All new applications are listed in the eCatalog found at BWDbrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.