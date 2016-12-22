AfterMarketNews Brake&Frontend BodyShopBusiness Counterman EngineBuilder Fleet Equipment ImportCar Motorcycle & Powersports News Servicio Automotriz Shop Owner Tire Review Tech Shop Tomorrow's Tech Underhood Service Speedville

Featured content from the TechGroup

Engineered Accessory Drive Serpentine Belt Replacement

You might not be able to see it, but an accessory drive belt is always both speeding up and slowing down. When a piston accelerates downward after the ignition of the fuel and air, the crankshaft speeds up and then slows down as it reaches the bottom...

Read more...

Preventive Maintenance Profits: Preferred Automotive, Jenkintown, PA

With the summer months heating up and cross-country road trips beginning, many people want to make sure their vehicles are prepped for the long haul. For the first-ever July edition of Maintenance Chronicles, we will focus on Preferred Automotive Specialists,...

Read more...

GM HVAC Door Actuator Motors: Operation And Calibration

GM Electrically Driven Actuator Motors Long gone are the cables and rods jutting out of the firewall to operate the heater control valve or a vacuum unit pulling a blend door open. These days, it’s electrically driven actuator motors (modules) accomplishing...

Read more...

Nissan Maxima Brake Job Tips

Called the four-door sports car by Nissan, the 2004-2008 Maxima brake system is easy to service with very few complaints of brake noise or pulsation. The system used the same brake pads, rotors and calipers on all models. There were some changes in...

Read more...

VIDEO: Aluminum Suspension Inspection

VIDEO: Andrew Markel answers a reader question about threadlocking compound, what to do with it when you see it during a repair, and how it relates to aluminum suspension components. From 2012 to 2015, aluminum consumption for new vehicles increased...

Read more...

Making Sense Of Steering Angle Sensor Input And Data

Measuring the­ ­position angle, rate of turn and force of the steering wheel is critical for Electronic Stability Control (ESC) systems. Scan tools call these Steering Angle Sensors (SAS) and typically display the information in degrees. The SAS...

Read more...

The Humble Mechanic Answers Your Questions

Charles is taking your automotive questions. If you have a question about a car, car repair, DIYs on your car, Volkswagen, mechanic’s tools, or anything car related, ask it up. If you have a car question for a show like this, email him [email protected]...

Read more...

The Ins And Outs Of Sanders

Sanders are required tools in today’s collision repair shop. Body techs and painters rely upon them every day to achieve that perfect finish on your customers’ vehicles. Whether you’re prepping a panel for paint or removing imperfections before...

Read more...

Are You Regularly Maintaining Your Equipment?

Technicians who are idling because the welder won’t feed wire, the hydraulic ram won’t pull chains, the booth heater won’t heat or the air compressor won’t compress enough air is a costly mistake, as labor time is the most expensive thing in any...

Read more...


Home European Audi/ Volkswagen Volkswagen Brake Pedal Pulsation

by -
0 49
Print Print Email Email

x_2017_passat_sel_5564Volkswagen Models: All vehicles except Routan

Condition: When applying brakes at highway speeds, the customer my experience pulsation in the brake pedal, steering wheel shake and vibrations in the body.

Cause: Improperly machined brake discs may cause brake pulsation after several months in service. The discs have lateral runout that eventually causes disc thickness variation.
The technician must inspect and measure the brake discs before machining them. The measurements should be recorded. Upon completion of the machining process, the discs should be measured again to ensure the lateral runout has been corrected.

Inspection
A detailed brake disc inspection is necessary to determine if the brake disc should be machined or replaced.

Inspect brake disc friction surfaces on both sides of the brake disc for:
• Severe discoloration (bluing)
• High heat surface damage (raised hard spots)
• Visible cracks
Brake discs showing any of these conditions must be replaced.

Measuring Disc Thickness

All brake discs have the minimum allowed thickness cast, stamped or laser-etched into the disc hub. Measure the brake disc thickness in four locations. Measurements must be taken the same distance from the brake disc outer circumference to ensure consistency. The brake disc thickness measurement must exceed the minimum thickness specification after the machining process is completed to be reused.

Brake Disc Machining

Brake discs must be machined in pairs (front axle and/or rear axle) using an on-the-car brake lathe. This type of brake lathe will produce a surface quality that will provide proper brake performance without a “brake pad to brake disc” break-in period.

Follow the brake lathe manufacturer’s instructions for setup and machining. Always wash the brake disc with soap and water solution upon completion of resurfacing to remove all machining particles.

The following two tabs change content below.
Import Car Staff Writers

Import Car Staff Writers

Similar articles

by -

by -

by -

by -
Latest articles from our other sites:

Flexible Back Probes From Lisle Corp. Bend To The Angle You Need

With Lisle Corp.’s Flexible Back Probes (65150), there’s no need to disconnect the terminal and connector. The flexible silicone probe bends up to 180° for hard-to-reach areas. They are great for...More

Tech-Life Offers All-in-One Power Station

The GRID by Tech-Life is an all-in-one power station, surge protector and USB charging hub. Designed with professional service technicians in mind, The GRID also has a multitude of uses outside the shop. “The...More

Technology Takes Center Stage At AAPEX 2016

AAPEX 2016 spotlighted the latest technologies in the automotive aftermarket industry by introducing several new programs to keep attendees ahead of the curve. AAPEX 2016 took place Nov. 1-3 at the Sands...More

Identifix And Hunter Engineering Form Technology Partnership

Identifix, a leading provider of real-world online repair information to the automotive service and maintenance industry, has announced a technology partnership with Hunter Engineering, a global leader...More

Mychanic A/C Powered Light Adapts to Your Environment

The rechargeable Mychanic A/C MEK Light provides indoor and outdoor visibility with a 900 lumen output. Hold it if you need to, or hang or stand it when you really need to get your hands dirty. This...More

New Maxstar 161 Welding Power Source from Miller Delivers Up to 160 Amps

  Miller Electric Mfg. Co. has announced the launch of the new Maxstar 161 welding power source. The machine provides lightweight portability, ease of setup and use, and improved performance...More


© Copyright 2016 Babcox Media, Inc.