Bosch Showcases Innovative Mobility Solutions At AAPEX Booth 5041

Bosch Automotive Aftermarket will once again exhibit its automotive parts, tools and service solutions at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX), taking place Oct. 31 – Nov. 2, 2017 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas. The Bosch booth (#5041) will feature interactive presentations and demonstrations, industry experts and product displays.

Anchoring the booth will be a new heavy-duty diagnostic tool that will help heavy-duty technicians scan, identify and fix issues faster. While at the booth, visitors can be sure to see the OTC Evolve and Encore diagnostic tools, featuring software updates to make the tools more capable for mechanical and collision repair shops with full diagnostic reports, save/send/print features and special integration with Mitchell Diagnostics. The tools also feature both dynamic and static calibration procedures for resetting collision avoidance systems, Bosch SCT 415 required for static calibration.

Elsewhere at the booth, new parts, tools and equipment across the Bosch, OTC and Robinair brands will also be on display. Among the tools shown will be a heavy-duty diagnostic scan tool from Bosch, a variety of professional specialty tools from OTC and the latest from the Robinair line of mobile A/C recovery machines.

In 2017, Bosch expanded vehicle coverage by an average of 42 million vehicles per product line, including QuietCast and Blue brake pads, starters and alternators, O2 sensors, fuel injectors, cabin air filters and engine air filters.

During AAPEX, Bosch trainers will be conducting training seminars on EVAP diagnosis, TPMS resets and direct injection service at the AAPEX Outdoor Mobility Park. The EVAP session will focus on best practices for testing EVAP systems including tips for testing vehicles with a capless gas tank. Other sessions will teach diagnostic best practices on GDI systems including what PIDs to look for and live data graphing. Training at the Mobility Parks starts every hour, on the hour, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

<br /> <a href="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?jump=1&nwid=1775&siteid=100904&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]&out=nonrich" target="_blank"><br /> <img src="http://www5.smartadserver.com/ac?out=nonrich&nwid=1775&siteid=100904&pgname=dynamic-ros&fmtid=46171&visit=m&tmstp=[timestamp]" border="0" alt="" /></a><br />

For more information on Bosch products, visit boschautoparts.com and boschdiagnostics.com.