Bosch Introduces The HDS 200 Heavy-Duty Scan Tool In North America

Bosch has announced the new HDS 200 heavy-duty scan tool, offering an easy-to-use, cost-effective solution for technicians working on Class 4-8 trucks. HDS 200 is a solution for aftermarket repair shops that sometimes service heavy- and medium-duty trucks. The tool also is beneficial for heavy-duty shops that need a second triage tool or need to equip their mobile repair trucks, says the company.

The HDS 200 is a ruggedized and durable tool with a color display to read and clear diagnostic trouble codes. To better assist technicians in diagnosis and repair, the tool displays and graphs live data from SAE standard MIDS/PIDS along with on-screen definitions of diagnostic trouble codes and is HD-OBD compatible. Users have the option of recording data to playback information. The tool offers Global OBD II Quick Test for gasoline and diesel engines. For seamless integration into the shop, a demo mode allows the opportunity for technician training.

The Bosch HDS 200 Heavy Duty Scan Tool kit includes a 9-pin Deutsch cable, 6-pin Deutsch cable, 16-pin HD/OBD II cable, USB cable, quick start guide and carrying case.

Display language can be selected from English, Spanish and French, with data readouts in English or metric. The HDS 200 meets SAE J1587/J1708 and J1939 standards and specifications.

For more information on the Bosch HDS 200 heavy-duty scan tool and other Bosch diagnostic tools, visit BoschDiagnostics.com.