Bosch Expands Rotating Machine, Oxygen Sensor, Braking And Cabin Air Filter Lines

Bosch added new coverage for vehicles from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Hyundai and Acura in July. The new parts cover more than 41 million vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada, offering OE fit, form and function for select vehicles.

Bosch Alternators and Starters (Rotating Machines)

Thirteen new part numbers have been added to the Bosch rotating machines product line, including seven SKUs for remanufactured starters, three SKUs for new starters and three SKUs for remanufactured alternators. The new SKUs extend coverage to more than 2.1 million domestic, Asian and European vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada. These vehicles include the 2008-’12 Subaru Legacy 2.5L H4, 2014-’15 Acura MDX 3.5L V6, 2014-’16 Honda Odyssey 3.5L, 2009-’10 Ford F150 4.6L V8, 2007-’09 Chrysler Aspen 4.7L V8 and more.

Bosch remanufactured starters and alternators are built with top-quality materials using the most advanced technology to withstand extreme heat, cold and high demand. They are 100 percent performance tested to last longer and deliver more reliable service.

Bosch Oxygen Sensors



Bosch also announced the addition of 14 new SKUs to the oxygen sensor line. The new part numbers extend coverage to 879,000 European vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada.

Offering OE fit, form and function, the new premium OE-fit oxygen sensors are available for models including the 2013-’14 BMW ActiveHybrid 7, 2014-’16 Mercedes-Benz CLA250, 2014-’16 Land Rover LR4 and more.

Bosch Brake Pads

Two new SKUs have been added to the Bosch QuietCast Brake Pad product line, extending coverage to more than 616,000 late-model domestic vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada. This includes the 2013-’16 Ford F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty models.

The new part numbers feature friction formulas specific to the application – semi-metallic, NAO or copper-free ceramic – and include synthetic lubricant and a hardware kit for all applications.

Two new SKUs have been added to the Bosch Blue Brake Pad product line, featuring OE-style, multi-layer shims that provide superior noise dampening characteristics. They’re designed to deliver quality and performance and are ideal for the shop owner who is looking to provide customers with the best value.

The new Bosch Blue Brake Pad SKUs extend coverage to more than 616,000 late-model European vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada, including the 2013-’16 Ford F-250, F-350 and F-450 Super Duty models.

Bosch Workshop Cabin Air Filters

Bosch has added 34 new SKUs to the Workshop Cabin Filter line, which is specifically engineered for the professional installer dedicated to helping customers breathe cleaner air. Bosch says its workshop cabin filters offer an 80 percent efficiency rate at 3 microns or greater in capturing dirt, dust and other environmental contaminants from entering the heating and air vents of a vehicle.

The new part numbers extend coverage for 36.8 million vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada, including the 2010-’14 Chevrolet Captiva Sport, Equinox, 2010-’14 GMC Terrain, 2011-’14 Kia Cadenza, 2008-’10 Saturn Vue, 2010-’11 Saab 9-5, 2015-’16 Lincoln MKC, 2012-’15 Ram C/V and more.

“With coverage extending each month to even more vehicles and models, the entire Bosch product portfolio helps automotive service and sales professionals to increase efficiencies,” said Thomas Winter, vice president Automotive Aftermarket NA, Robert Bosch LLC. “Bosch parts provide OE fit, form and function to help get the job done right the first time.”