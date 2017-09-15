Bosch Expands Braking, Starters, Alternators And Engine Air Filter Product Lines To Cover More Than 46M Vehicles

Bosch has added new parts coverage for vehicles from Mazda, Ford, Acura, Dodge, Lexus, Chevrolet, Hyundai and more in September. The new SKUs cover more than 46 million vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada, offering OE fit, form and function for select vehicles needing replacement engine air filters, starters, alternators or brake pads.

Bosch brake pads

Two new SKUs have been added to the Bosch QuietCast Brake Pad product line. The new part numbers extend coverage to more than 76,000 late-model Asian and European vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada including the 2014 Mazda 3 and 2014-2016 Fiat 500 Electric. The new part numbers feature friction formulas specific to the application – semi-metallic, NAO or copper-free ceramic – and include synthetic lubricant and a hardware kit for all applications.

Seven new SKUs have been added to the Bosch Blue Disc Brake Pad product line, featuring OE-style, multi-layer shims that provide superior noise dampening characteristics. They’re designed to deliver quality and performance and are ideal for the shop owner who is looking to provide customers with the best value.

The new Bosch Blue Brake Pad SKUs extend coverage to more than 722,000 late-model domestic, Asian and European vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada, including the 2014-‘16 Acura MDX, 2016 Honda Pilot, 2017 Honda Ridgeline, 2014-‘16 Jeep Cherokee V6 3.2L and more.

Bosch alternators and starters (Rotating machines)

Eight new part numbers have been added to the Bosch rotating machines product line, including one SKU for a remanufactured starter and seven SKUs for remanufactured alternators. The new SKUs extend coverage to more than 2.35 million late-model domestic and Asian vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada. These vehicles include the 2012-2016 Dodge Charger V6 Cyl. 3.6, 2012-‘15 Jeep Grand Cherokee V6 Cyl. 3.6L, 2015-‘16 Ram 1500 V6 Cyl. 3.6L, 2013-2017 Nissan Sentra L4 Cyl. 1.8L and more.

Bosch remanufactured starters and alternators are built with top-quality materials using the most advanced technology to withstand extreme heat, cold and high demand, according to the company. They are 100 percent performance-tested to last longer and deliver more reliable service, the company adds.

Bosch Workshop cabin air filters

Bosch has added 48 new SKUs to the Workshop Engine Air Filter line, extending coverage to 43 million vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada. New Bosch engine air filters cover the 2007-‘17 Ford Expedition, 2007-‘17 Lincoln Navigator, 2011-‘17 Dodge Durango, 2011-‘17 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2010-‘17 Lexus ES350 and more.

Bosch engine air filters are designed to provide 90 percent or greater vehicle coverage to ensure installers will have the right air filter when needed.

“Our product lines expand each month, with coverage available for our customers to provide their customers with the OE fit, form and function they depend on from Bosch,” said Thomas Winter, Robert Bosch LLC, vice president Automotive Aftermarket NA. “Bosch parts give technicians confidence that the job is done right the first time, every time.”

For more information on new Bosch products, click here.