Bosch CORE18V Battery Delivers High-Power Cell Technology

The Bosch CORE18V Battery employs advanced Lithium-ion technology to deliver 80% more power than previous generation Bosch batteries. Next-generation, high-powered Bosch CORE18V cells are laser-welded and rail-connected for high efficiency, allowing CORE18V batteries to deliver better performance in a smaller, lighter weight tool, says the company.

The Bosch CORE18V Battery offers optimized cell technology and an improved power connector within the 10 high-density cells that ensure lower internal resistance. That means higher currents can be drawn from the cells over a longer period of time.

Bosch says it has answered the need for stronger and longer-lasting battery performance in high-load applications, where cordless tools have previously been unable to provide enough power and runtime. The Bosch CORE18V Battery delivers up to 20% longer runtime than previous-generation Bosch 6.0 Ah batteries and up to 50% longer than 5.0 Ah cells in extreme applications. Thanks to its next-generation cell technology and power efficiency, the CORE18V battery can generate more current to finish jobs.



“Bosch looks at battery power from the user perspective. What do users want? They want greater power and more runtime in a compact size, which is what CORE18V is all about,” said Theron Sherrod, product manager, Robert Bosch Tool Corporation. “CORE18V represents a big piece of the Bosch effort to build end-to-end product systems that offer superior performance, no matter what the job is. Based on increased power and runtime, plus backward compatibility across the full power tool lineup, we feel this is a step beyond battery power systems that are currently available.”

The battery housing of Bosch CORE18V is designed to transfer more heat to the outer surface, resulting in up to 35% better cooling effect than previous CoolPack batteries. The CoolPack 2.0 system employs advanced design to keep the battery cooler for better runtime and longer life; updated CoolPack technology provides up to 135% longer battery life than batteries without CoolPack technology.

In addition, this technology combined with reduced resistance and higher efficiency means that the battery is less likely to overheat during high-load applications.

Bosch CORE18V batteries provide 100% compatibility with all 18-volt Bosch Lithium-ion tools and chargers.

To learn more about the Bosch GBA18V63 CORE18V 18V 6.3 Ah Battery or to find a local dealer, visit boschtools.com or call 877-BOSCH-99. Check out bethepro.com for additional tips and videos.