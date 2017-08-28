News/Bosch Giving Track
Bosch Announces August Giving Track Contributions

Bosch Announces August Giving Track Contributions

Bosch Giving Track contributed $1,000 to the Kyle Busch Foundation in August, in recognition of Kyle Busch’s victory at Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Busch drove through victory lane in his Bosch-equipped No. 18 Toyota Camry, completing his second career sweep at Bristol Motor Speedway. The Kyle Busch Foundation is committed to empowering children, families and communities to overcome hardship by providing essential tools to allow them to live their best lives possible.

This season, Bosch Giving Track has contributed a total of $3,000 in donations following Joe Gibbs Racing-sponsored driver wins. Through Giving Track, Bosch contributes $1,000 to a team-specified charity each time one of its sponsored drivers secures a 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory.

“Through Giving Track, Bosch continues to drive change for a variety of deserving organizations every month, including the Kyle Busch Foundation,” said Tony Pauly, director of advertising and brand management for Robert Bosch LLC, Automotive Aftermarket NA. “Each victory for our sponsored teams allows Bosch to support the causes that are important to the drivers, and therefore the NASCAR community.”

Bosch involvement in motorsports dates back to the early 1900s, and it has been equipping NASCAR teams with parts and technical advice since 1991. In 2012, when NASCAR made the move from carbureted engines to more efficient fuel injected engines, Bosch became the sport’s exclusive oxygen sensor supplier. Bosch is now the technical partner for gasoline components including oxygen sensors, fuel injectors and fuel pumps.

