BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Releases OBD2 Reporting

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY has launched OBD2 Reporting to give shops the ability to display accurate vehicle information right on the customer’s work order.

BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY says it has always focused on providing shop owners new opportunities to build trust with their customers. When customers have confidence in a shop, it allows the team to upsell needed services and get work approved. With OBD2 Reporting, shops can now collect and display vehicle recorded PIDs right on the work order. By accessing and sharing check engine light and driveability issues, shops can educate their customers on what services are recommended for vehicles and why.

OBD2 is a free update available to all Mobile Manager Pro users with Manager SE or ShopKey SE shop management systems. To work, Mobile Manager Pro OBD2 Pro uses a Bluetooth connected interface that plugs into the diagnostic port. Go to obdlink.com to purchase the sensor, download the app and get more information.

For more information regarding the OBD2 update, including step-by-step instructions on installation and setup, visit hubs.ly/H084VM60.

