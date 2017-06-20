BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY Announces Newest Release To Mobile Manager Pro



BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, a provider of automotive software solutions, has announced the release of its third wave of feature updates that enhance the efficiency of vehicle service for shops and their customers.

Although BOLT ON makes it possible for shops to go digital, the company understands that some shops still prefer working with paper worksheets. Mobile Manager Pro has been upgraded to allow the shop to print tech worksheets right from a tablet device. Click here for more information.

In addition, BOLT ON has enhanced its efforts to bring customers back to a particular shop. BOLT ON’s upgrade to Message Manager not only sends reminders to customers, but now automatically adds the customer’s next appointment directly to their smart phone calendar. Click here for more information.

For more information regarding any of these updates, schedule a live demonstration with a member of the BOLT ON team here.